G20 Summit: What's Open, What's Closed In Delhi? All You Need To Know

G20 Summit public holiday: Many heads of state are expected to attend the summit in Delhi.

India is going to host the high-profile G20 summit in Delhi next month, which will lead to closure of offices and restrictions on traffic routes. The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan under India's presidency. But officials and leaders of the world's largest economies will start arriving in the national capital from September 8. This is why central and Delhi governments have announced that their offices will remain closed from September 8-10, along with other private offices and schools.

A day before the G20 summit begins, the country will celebrate Janmashtami on September 7. Though an optional holiday, it is expected that most working places will remain closed due to the big gathering of world leaders.

Leaders who are coming to Delhi

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The representatives of nine "guest countries" - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates - have also been invited by India for the summit.

The 18th G20 summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials and civil society.

Some vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police is expected to keep cargo trucks out of Delhi for three days. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. However, vehicles with permission or carrying important cargo will be allowed to enter the national capital. A detailed advisory will be issued soon.

Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional, but stations in the New Delhi area, like Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat are expected to remain closed for three days.

Traffic restrictions

According to officials, traffic will be restricted for a specific time in some areas of Delhi. This will be done in order to avoid jams and keeping in view the security of the visiting VVIPs. Shopping malls and markets in certain areas will also be closed.

In areas with VVIP movement, buses will either be stopped or alternate routes given. Interstate bus service can be rescheduled around Delhi border.

However, officials said that care will be taken to ensure that there is no impact on the hospital and emergency services, as well as those travelling by rail and air.

Public holiday in Delhi for 3 days

All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed from September 8-10, as per a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Also See | 10 New Features In Delhi Ahead Of G-20 In Pics

All commercial banks and financial institutions situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, which come under the purview of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (26 of 1881) will observe public holidays from September 8-10, it said.

Markets and shops in the New Delhi area won't be allowed to open during the duration of the summit.

Security arrangement for G20 summit

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security plans with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams (QRTs) and PCR vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery in and around the airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and along the routes to be taken by the dignitaries and delegates, according to news agency PTI.

Seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations including four hotels, Pragati Maidan and Rajghat.

Special Cell CP Delhi Police HS Dhaliwal said on Thursday that women commandos of the force have been given special marks training and they will be deployed as per requirement.