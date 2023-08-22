In 10 Pics, How Delhi Is Being Decked Up For G20 Summit

An illuminated logo of the G20 summit on a foot-bridge on Mathura Road. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Delhi is being decked up to host the heads of state and foreign delegates for the G20 summit in September. Civic agencies are readying 66 arterial roads and stretches across the city ahead of the big event.

The beautification drive includes the installation of designer fountains, sculptures and flower pots along the roads. Besides, footpaths are being refurbished and walls painted. Fountains have been installed on important roads including the Janpath and Sansad Marg.

Here's a glimpse of the project to prepare the national capital for the big event:

A statue of white horses at the Man Singh Road roundabout in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A stone-carved fountain installed near the India Gate in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A Lion statue installed near the Lok Kalyan Marg near the PM's residence in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Painters at work at a railway underpass near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A stone-carved Buddha statue installed at the roundabout of Safdurjung Road and Akbar Road in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A panoramic view of paintings depicting scenes from the 'Mahabharata' on the walls of a railway bridge near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A painter works on a depiction of a scene from Ramayana near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photo Sondeep Shankar

Workers line up potted plants to create a “green belt” along roads at Shakti-Sthal. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Workers unload potted plants to fill gaps on footpaths near Pragati Maidan, the venue for G20 Summit. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Gardeners from the PWD department work near Pragati Maidan. Photo Sondeep Shankar

The summit will be inaugurated at the revamped Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.