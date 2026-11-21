Chandni Chowk was redesigned to make room for shoppers on foot. Five years and a costly makeover later, rickshaws still crowd the market, walkways are encroached upon and basic facilities need repair. The Delhi government has now ordered another round of measures to address the problems.

At a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed civic agencies to restrict rickshaws, clear public spaces, repair damaged infrastructure and improve amenities, particularly toilets for women. A QR code-based system for reporting complaints is also being planned.

The 1.3-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque was revamped in 2021, with motorised traffic restricted during the day. Around 400 cycle rickshaws were originally envisaged for the road, but overtime their numbers crossed 1,000. Broken bollards, damaged walkways and poor sanitation also added to the market's problems.

Here are five changes planned for shoppers:

Fewer Rickshaws: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been told to regulate rickshaw numbers and consider improvements to their design. Traders said the vehicles were taking up space meant for pedestrians.

Clearer Walkways: Delhi Police, MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been asked to work together to remove encroachments from footpaths and public spaces. A joint enforcement team is to check unauthorised vehicles and illegal parking.

More Women's Toilets: Officials have been told to identify sites for additional women's toilets and upgrade existing facilities. The four public toilets already on the redeveloped stretch are to be renovated and fitted with new fixtures.

Cleaner Streets, Repairs: The government says 120 sanitation workers are deployed across three shifts. The PWD is preparing a facility management system covering repairs to flooring, drains, bollards and benches, along with maintenance of planters and the central green strip. Some cleaning and horticulture work has already begun; surveys of other repair work are underway.

QR Code Complaints: A proposed QR-based grievance system would let traders, residents and visitors flag civic problems. It could spare shoppers the trouble of finding the right office for a broken pavement or unclean toilet.

Friday's meeting also discussed congestion outside the market, including illegal bus parking and loading near Kashmere Gate and Old Delhi Railway Station. Officials were directed to step up enforcement and speed up arrangements at Burari ISBT.