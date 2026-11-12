Delhi Mental Health Policy: Youth Well-Being Initiative To Begin From November 19

The Delhi government is preparing to introduce a mental well-being policy for children and young people up to the age of 29. The proposed policy will cover not only students in schools and colleges but also young people who are outside the formal education system.

According to PTI, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the initiative on Wednesday, November 11, after reviewing the policy. The framework will cover CM SHRI schools, government and government-aided schools, private educational institutions, higher education institutions and children with special needs.

The initiative aims to create a supportive environment where children and young people can discuss their emotional and psychological concerns without fear of judgement or social stigma.

Psychometric Assessments For School Staff

One of the key features of the proposed policy is its focus on making mental well-being a shared responsibility across the school environment.

According to a government statement, provisions for psychometric assessments of teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as transport personnel who regularly interact with children, have also been reviewed.

The government has also prepared special handbooks to help adults understand children's emotional needs and respond to them appropriately. These handbooks include structured questions, practical exercises and activities to encourage emotional awareness and responsible engagement with children.

The policy is scheduled to be formally launched on November 19, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is expected to be present at the event.

Focus On Mental Well-Being Beyond Academic Performance

Highlighting the importance of emotional health in education, Sood said, "We must look at education beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results. Every child deserves an environment where they feel safe, heard and understood. Mental well-being should not be a conversation that begins only when a child is facing a crisis."

He added that the government wants to create an environment where children can express their feelings and seek support without hesitation.

The proposed policy is part of the Delhi government's broader approach to holistic education. It aims to give importance to confidence, resilience and emotional well-being alongside academic performance.

By extending its coverage to young people who are not enrolled in schools or colleges, the policy also seeks to address mental well-being concerns beyond the formal education system.