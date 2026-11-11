National Education Day 2026: From IITs To UGC, Institutions That Reflect Azad's Education Vision

India celebrates National Education Day every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country's first Education Minister. He served in the position from 1947 to 1958 and played an important role in shaping India's education system after Independence.

Azad believed that education was essential for building a strong and progressive nation. His vision was not limited to schools and basic literacy. He also emphasised higher education, scientific research, technical learning and the promotion of Indian art and culture.

Several important educational and cultural institutions were established or developed during his tenure. These institutions continue to contribute to India's education system. Here are six institutions that reflect his vision.

1. IIT Kharagpur: Beginning Of India's IIT System

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was the first IIT to be established in India. It began its journey in May 1950 at the former Hijli Detention Camp in West Bengal. The institute was formally inaugurated on August 18, 1951, by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It was established to promote advanced technical education and prepare skilled professionals who could contribute to the country's industrial and scientific development. The establishment of IIT Kharagpur laid the foundation for the IIT system, which later expanded to different parts of the country.

2. University Grants Commission: Strengthening Higher Education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is one of the key institutions responsible for maintaining standards in higher education in India.The commission was formally inaugurated by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on December 28, 1953. It later became a statutory body through an Act of Parliament in November 1956. The UGC works towards coordinating university education, maintaining academic standards and supporting the development of higher education institutions across the country.

3. Sangeet Natak Akademi: Promoting Indian Performing Arts

Maulana Azad believed that education should not be limited to textbooks and classrooms. He also wanted India's cultural traditions to receive national recognition. The Sangeet Natak Akademi was established in 1953 as India's national academy for music, dance and drama. It works towards preserving and promoting the country's performing arts traditions. The institution reflects the importance given to India's cultural heritage as part of national development.

4. Sahitya Akademi: Encouraging Indian Literature

The Sahitya Akademi was established to promote Indian literature and recognise literary contributions in different languages. The government decided to establish the academy in 1952, and it was formally inaugurated on March 12, 1954. The academy supports writers through literary discussions, publications, translation programmes and awards. It also works to encourage literature in India's different languages.

5. Lalit Kala Akademi: Supporting Visual Arts

The Lalit Kala Akademi was inaugurated on August 5, 1954, by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It was established as India's national academy for visual arts. The institution works to promote painting, sculpture, graphics and other forms of visual art. It organises exhibitions, workshops and programmes that provide artists with opportunities to showcase their work. Its establishment was part of the wider effort to give Indian art and culture a stronger place in the country's national institutions.

6. All India Council For Technical Education: Strengthening Technical Education

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is an important body responsible for the planned development of technical education in India. It was established in 1945, before India's Independence, and later received statutory status through the AICTE Act, 1987.

The council works towards maintaining standards in technical education and supporting the development of institutions offering engineering, management, pharmacy and other professional courses.

Technical education was an important part of Azad's broader vision of building a skilled workforce and supporting India's scientific and industrial progress. However, AICTE was not founded during his tenure as Education Minister.

7. Maulana Azad's Vision Of Education For All

Apart from supporting higher and technical education, Maulana Azad emphasised the need to make basic education accessible to children across the country.

He advocated free and compulsory education for children up to the age of 14. He also supported women's education, vocational training and the use of the mother tongue at the primary education level.

His approach was based on the belief that education should not remain limited to a particular section of society. He considered it essential for building an informed, independent and progressive nation.

8. Why Is National Education Day Celebrated On November 11?

National Education Day is observed every year on November 11 to honour the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was born on this day in 1888.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced the observance in 2008. The first National Education Day was celebrated on November 11, 2008, with the aim of highlighting the importance of education and recognising Azad's contribution to the sector.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country mark the occasion through educational activities, discussions, seminars and awareness programmes.

National Education Day serves as a reminder that building a strong education system requires more than opening schools and universities. It also needs institutions that encourage research, scientific thinking, creativity, cultural awareness and equal opportunities for students.