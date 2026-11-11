National Education Day 2026: 5 Contributions Of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad That Students Should Know

India celebrates National Education Day every year on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country's first Education Minister. He played an important role in shaping India's education system after Independence and worked to make education accessible to children and young people across the country.

Azad served as Education Minister from 1947 to 1958. During his tenure, he focused on improving school education, strengthening universities, promoting technical learning and encouraging scientific research.

His contribution was not limited to classrooms and textbooks. He also supported women's education and the promotion of Indian art, literature and culture. Here are five important contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad that students should know.

1. Supported Free And Compulsory Education For Children

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad believed that every child should have access to education, regardless of their financial or social background.

He supported free and compulsory education for children up to the age of 14. He also stressed the need to expand primary education so that more children could attend school.

His vision helped shape India's efforts to make elementary education accessible to all children.

2. Encouraged Women's Education

Azad believed that girls and women should get equal opportunities to study and build their careers.

He supported women's education and wanted more girls to have access to schools and higher education. He also recognised that educating women was important for the overall development of society.

His views highlighted the need to remove barriers that prevented girls from continuing their education.

3. Promoted Technical And Higher Education

Azad understood that India needed strong educational institutions to develop its scientific and industrial sectors.

During his tenure, IIT Kharagpur, India's first Indian Institute of Technology, was established in 1951. He formally inaugurated the institute on August 18, 1951.

The institute was set up to provide advanced technical education and prepare skilled professionals. Its establishment also marked the beginning of India's IIT system.

4. Played An Important Role In The Development Of UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is responsible for coordinating university education and maintaining academic standards in India.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad formally inaugurated the commission on December 28, 1953. It later became a statutory body through an Act of Parliament in 1956.

Today, the UGC plays an important role in the development of universities and higher education institutions across the country.

5. Supported Indian Art, Literature And Culture

Azad believed that education should also help students understand and appreciate India's cultural heritage.

During his tenure, several national institutions were established to promote Indian art and culture. These included:

Sangeet Natak Akademi (1953): Promotes Indian music, dance and drama.

Sahitya Akademi (1954): Encourages literature in different Indian languages.

Lalit Kala Akademi (1954): Promotes visual arts, including painting and sculpture.

He also established the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in 1950 to encourage cultural exchanges between India and other countries.