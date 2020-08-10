Drink Driving: Delhi Police Constable Killed As Car Rams Patrol Vehicle

A speeding Honda City, driven by an inebriated young man, crashed into a patrol vehicle in North Delhi.

A Delhi Police head constable died and another was injured late last night when a man rammed his car into their patrol vehicle near a college in north Delhi. The accused driver, a young man pursuing his undergraduate studies in Singapore, was inebriated at the time of the accident and has been arrested.

"One police personnel lost his life and another sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into their patrol vehicle near Khalsa College late last night. The driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state. Case registered," North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said.

The accident took place around 2am when a speeding Honda City crashed into a Prakhar patrol vehicle.

According to the Delhi Police, the impact of the collision was such that the police vehicle was thrown 10-15 feet high in the air before it hit the ground and turned turtle.

The Delhi Police Head Constable Wazir Singh was trapped in the police car, which was rammed on the passenger side, the driver, Amit, managed to get out of the mangled vehicle and rush the 50-year-old cop to a hospital with help from passersby. However, Mr Singh was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The police have tracked the man responsible for the accident and identified him as Tushar. According to the police, he was drunk at the time of the accident and speeding. Tushar has been arrested and a case filed against him.

Prakhar patrol vehicles were recently introduced by the Delhi Police to check street crime.