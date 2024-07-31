Jharkhand Cop Killed As Rifle Goes Off Accidentally While Cleaning

The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said (Representational)

A police constable was killed in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday as his rifle allegedly went off accidentally when he was cleaning it, officials said.

Constable Pramod Singh, 35, was posted at Karamdih picket under the jurisdiction of the Chhipadohar police station, they said.

The accident happened around 11 am and Mr Singh received a bullet wound on his neck. He was rushed to the Chhipadohar Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Mr Singh was a resident of Satbarwa police station area in Palamu district.

The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, officials said.

