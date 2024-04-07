Delhi Police Crackdown On Drink Driving, This Area Had Most Violations

Rajouri Garden recorded the highest number of challans at 333.

In the first quarter of 2024, Delhi witnessed a surge in cases of drunk driving. According to the latest statistics released by the Delhi Traffic Police, there has been a staggering increase in the number of challans issued for drink and drive cases. From January 1 to March 31, a record-breaking 6,591 violators were booked, marking a sharp rise compared to the previous year's figure of 5,384 and a massive jump from 333 in 2022.

Rajouri Garden recorded the highest number of challans at 333, followed by Samaypur Badli with 252 and Mehrauli with 240.

"This concerning trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on the roads of the city," read the Delhi Traffic Police statement.

In response to this alarming trend, the Delhi Traffic Police have ramped up their enforcement efforts. Special drives targeting drunken driving have been initiated, accompanied by stringent measures such as increased checking and breathalyzer tests.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk not only to the individual behind the wheel but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists sharing the road. It impairs judgment, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities. The consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating and irreparable," the statement added.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged citizens to report any instances of suspected drunken driving to authorities.