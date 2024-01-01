Nearly 500 Booked For Drink Driving On New Year's Eve In Delhi

The police also took action against 566 e-rickshaw drivers for various violations.

In a late-night operation aimed at ensuring safety on the capital's streets during New Year's Eve festivities, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive crackdown on traffic violations, netting hundreds of offenders from midnight till the clock struck twelve.

In a swift and decisive action, the police booked a staggering 495 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, Additionally, 132 individuals were caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

The campaign also targeted reckless driving, with 47 motorists facing prosecution for endangering themselves and fellow road users. To deter repeat offenders, a total of 347 licenses were confiscated from those disregarding traffic rules.

Visibility on the roads also received attention, with 117 vehicles sporting illegal tinted glass facing penalties. The clampdown extended to parked vehicles as well, with 3452 instances of improper parking leading to fines or towing. A total of 613 vehicles were towed away for obstructing traffic flow or violating parking regulations.

