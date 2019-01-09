Fog, Low Visibility Delays 9 Trains In Delhi

The Met department predicts moderate to dense fog today and in the coming week with minimum temperature between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 09, 2019 09:26 IST
A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city lowering the visibility.


New Delhi: 

Nine trains were delayed due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, reports news agency ANI.

While the low visibility in the morning stalled several trains, operations at the Delhi airport remained unaffected. According to the Air Quality Index, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were in the "poor" category at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

On Tuesday, 14 trains headed to Delhi were affected due to moderate  fog and cold wave as the visibility dropped to 200 metres at Palam area at 5:30 am.

(With Inputs From ANI)

