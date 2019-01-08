14 Trains Delayed In Delhi Due To Fog, Low Visibility

14 trains to are Delhi running late owing to low visibility due to fog.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 08, 2019 09:20 IST
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.


New Delhi: 

14 trains were delayed due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, reports news agency ANI.

While the low visibility in the morning stalled several trains, operations at the Delhi airport remained unaffected. According to the Air Quality Index, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were in the "poor" category at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The Met department predicts "very dense" to "dense" fog today and in the coming week.

On Monday, dense fog in north India affected 13 trains headed to Delhi due to thick fog and cold wave as the visibility dropped to zero metres at Palam area between 6:30 am and 7:30 am.

(With Inputs From ANI)

