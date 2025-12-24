Fog Grounds Flights: January Now Worst Month For Air Travel Disruptions

Dense fog and a biting cold wave disrupted air travel across North India this week, causing widespread delays and cancellations. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport today, at least 10 flights were cancelled and over 270 delayed as visibility dropped to 100 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, December 23, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Raipur due to poor visibility, while delays hit 22 arrivals and 25 departures. Monday was worse: around 500 flights were delayed and 14 cancelled, making it one of the most chaotic days of the season. Earlier, on Sunday, 11 flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport following snowfall and rain.

Winter has just begun, and with dense fog blanketing much of North and East India, aviation authorities expect more disruptions in the coming weeks, based on historical patterns.

How Big Is the Weather Impact?

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows that weather-related flight cancellations during December-January have fluctuated sharply over the past decade.

It began at an average of 41.9% in 2014-15 (average of both months), rose to 54.4% in 2015-16, and crossed 60% in 2016-17. After dropping to 43.8% in 2018-19, it climbed again to 60.5% in 2019-20.

GFX -1

The highest point was 83.8% in 2022-23, followed by 73.9% in 2023-24. While the latest figure, 51.2% for 2024-25, marks a decline from recent peaks, it remains significantly higher than early years, underscoring persistent winter challenges.

Which Month Is Worse: December or January?

An analysis of 11 years of DGCA data (2015-2025) reveals contrasting trends for peak winter months of December and January.

Flight cancellations due to weather disruptions have declined over time in December, from 75.9% in 2015 to 27.2% in 2024, despite a spike at 81.1% in 2022.

GFX-2

However, January shows a rising trend over the past few years. While cancellations were only 32.9% in 2016 they rose sharply to 86.5% in 2023 and stayed high at 82.8% in 2024 and 75.1% in 2025.

January has consistently overtaken December as the worst month for weather-related cancellations, signalling a shift in fog intensity and cold wave patterns.

Why This Matters

Passenger Impact: Thousands stranded or delayed, with ripple effects on connecting flights.

Airline Costs: Increased fuel burn, crew rescheduling, and compensation payouts.

Safety Protocols: DGCA mandates stricter CAT III landing procedures during low visibility.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)