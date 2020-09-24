Delhi Riots: Court Sends Umar Khalid To Judicial Custody Till October 22 Under Strict Law

Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places

A Delhi court today sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, to judicial custody till October 22.

Umar Khalid, who was arrested on September 13 in the case, was produced before the court through video conferencing at the end of his 10 days police custody.

His custodial interrogation had started on September 14.

Since police did not seek his further custody, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered his judicial custody with direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take all necessary steps, within the rules, to ensure the safety and security of the accused.

Mr Khalid claimed before the court that he has not signed any document whatsoever during his police custody.

During the last 10 days in police custody I have not signed any paper or statements, he told the court.

In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid and two others.

He has also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Umar Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at international level about how minorities in India are being tortured , the FIR alleged.

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, the FIR alleged.

Co-accused Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, police alleged. Women and children were made to block the roads under the Jafrabad metro station on February 23 to create tension amidst the neighborhood people, FIR said.

During the proceedings in the court today, Umar Khalid said he be allowed to meet his family members before sending him to judicial custody.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said police will allow Umar Khalid's family members to meet him provided they reach within time as he has to be taken for medical examination and thereafter they will send the accused to judicial custody.

Mr Khalid's counsel made submission that priority should be given for his safety and security and he be allowed to take his spectacles inside the jail which was permitted by the court.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.



