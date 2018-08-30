Delhi Police Fine Vehicles After Video Shows Men Sitting On Car Windows

The video shows the men sitting on the windows of the cars with loud music playing in them near Delhi's Lodhi road. Some of the men were also sitting on top of the car.

Delhi | | Updated: August 30, 2018 07:36 IST
The men were on their way to a south Delhi college (Representational)

New Delhi: 

After a video showing some men sitting on car windows went viral on social media on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police fined the vehicle owners for dangerous driving, the police said.

The men were on their way to a south Delhi college for campaigning for a DUSU election candidate, Ankiv Baisoya, sources said.

After the video went viral, the Delhi Traffic Police issued fines against the owners under the Motor vehicles Act for dangerous driving, said a senior police officer.

One of the vehicles had a Haryana registration number while one of them had a Delhi registration number, he added. The third vehicle's registration number is not known yet, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the men.

