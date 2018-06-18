Delhi Man, Woman Arrested For Duping People Through Dating Apps Five mobile phones and 11 SIM cards have been recovered from the accused, police said.

The city police nabbed Vijay Vihar resident Chiranjeev and his female friend after receiving a complaint from a woman, a resident of Delhi, who alleged that her photograph was used on a dating app without her permission to solicit people on the pretext of friendship, south east Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.



Police said that Chiranjeev employed his female friend for Rs 600 per day for making lucrative calls to people and offering them objectionable pictures, videos and even friendship with women for meagre Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.



"They never used to send any females to the victims and they had the confidence that no one would complain against them due to fear and social stigma. Moreover, the amount was also less. In this way, they had duped several hundreds of people who avoided approaching the police," Mr Biswal said.



Five mobile phones and 11 SIM cards have been recovered from the accused, police said.



