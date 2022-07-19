Delhi Man Dies After Being Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking: Cops

One of the accused has been arrested, police said. (File)

A man was killed after being allegedly hit with stones and bricks by a group of men following an argument over parking near Delhi's Saket Metro station, police said on Tuesday.

The man identified as Rohit, they said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16, a PCR call was received about a person lying near Saket Metro station in an injured condition.

When police reached the spot, they found out that the injured had been shifted to Safdarjung hospital. Later in the day, the police were informed by the hospital that the person had died, the senior officer said.

Rohit along with his three friends -- Rahul Yadav, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain -- were in a car and wanted to park the vehicle near the metro station. However, five-six boys were standing at the place where they wanted to park the car, police said.

This led to an argument between the two groups which soon escalated into a during which those standing near the metro station hit Rohit with bricks and stones, the senior officer said.

On the basis of Rahul's statement and Rohit's Medico Legal Case (MLC), a case was registered under sections 302 (Murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

The police formed different teams and checked footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras that helped nab one of the accused, identified as Priyanshu, (22), a resident of Saidulajab, the officer added.

When interrogated, the accused disclosed that he along with his five friends were standing near gate a gate of the Saket metro station when the four people, including Rohit, came in a car and wanted to park their vehicle where they were standing, the DCP said.

"The driver of the car blew horn but the accused did not move. A quarrel took place between them ove rthis. During the quarrel, two of the accused hit Rohit on the head with bricks and stones and fled the spot," the officer said.