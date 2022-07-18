Delhi Man Arrested For Circulating Morphed Photos, Videos Of Woman

The man allegedly sent the pictures through a fake Instagram account. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending morphed "nude pictures" and "obscene videos" of a woman to her in-laws, and other relatives on social media in revenge for turning him down, police said Monday.

The man allegedly sent the pictures through a fake Instagram account, they said.

Ankit Bansal, the accused, hails from Tughlakabad village, and presently lives in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Bansal was previously found involved in a case of rape registered at Govindpuri Police Station, police said, adding he is a Staff Selection Commission aspirant.

The matter was reported by the woman, 22, a resident of Wazirabad, at Cyber Police Station alleging that she had recently got married and some unknown person had been sending her morphed videos to her husband, friends, and in-laws' family on Instagram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered on July 16 under sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation of the case was taken up." During investigation, details of the alleged profile were sought from Instagram and on the basis of it, police obtained IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile, Mr Kalsi said.

“These IP addresses were further technically analysed and the identity of the accused person was ascertained as Ankit Bansal," he said.

When the victim was questioned, she told police that the Bansal's family had earlier come with a marriage proposal to her, but due to his criminal background she had turned him down, the officer said.

Police said they have seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the offence from the possession of the accused.

When Bansal was interrogated, he revealed that he had met the woman's uncle some time ago, and his family had proposed to consider him for marriage, the officer said.

Talks were on for fixing their marriage and both, the victim and the accused, had started talking on phone.

However, in a turn of events, the marriage could not be fixed as the victim's uncle came to know about a rape case registered against the accused, Kalsi said.

"After her marriage, the accused could not see her with someone else, so he planned to break her marriage,” he said.

To defame the woman, Bansal made a fake Instagram ID and using victim's old pictures and downloading some nude pictures online, he made a fake video and sent them to her husband and others, the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)