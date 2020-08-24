Delhi Likely To Witness Heavy Rains Between August 26-28: Weather Office

Delhi has recorded 213 mm rainfall against the normal of 207 mm in August so far. (File)

Overcast conditions on Monday kept the mercury in check in the national capital which is likely to witness a spell of heavy rains between Wednesday and Friday, the meteorological department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards and will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

Under its influence, a convergence of lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India, he said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are predicted over northwest India during the period.

"One or two spells of moderate rain, thundershowers with isolated heavy rain may occur between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon," he said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled around 32.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 89 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 213 mm rainfall against the normal of 207 mm in August so far.

Overall, it has gauged 531 mm precipitation against the normal of 482 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.