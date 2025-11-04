Delhi Jal Board Employee Found Dead Inside Flat, Probe On

A Delhi Jal Board employee was found dead in a flat in the Begumpur area here on Monday afternoon, with a stab injury on his neck, police said.

Around 3.30 pm a PCR call was received from a man, Ankur Rathi, a resident of Rohini Sector-24, informing that his father had been killed after which a police team was rushed to the spot, they said.

Upon reaching the scene, a police team found Suresh Kumar Rathi (59), a Delhi Jal Board employee, lying dead in the bathroom in a pool of blood, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said a stab injury was found on the right side of the man's neck. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The officer said that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot for inspection and evidence collection.

According to the DSP, the flat, located on the first floor of the building, was not Suresh's permanent residence, but he used to visit it occasionally.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he did not return home the past two days and was not responding to calls. His son later went to the flat, which was found locked, he added.

Using a spare key from their residence, his son opened the door and found his father lying dead inside, Ranjan said.

Suresh is survived by his wife Anita Rathi (55), a homemaker, and their son Ankur, police said.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the culprit.

