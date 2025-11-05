Police Suspect Robbery Linked To Murder Of Delhi Jal Board Employee

A Delhi Jal Board employee who was found dead inside a flat in Delhi's Begumpur was likely killed during a robbery, police said on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of Suresh Kumar Rathi (59) was found inside his first floor flat with a stab injury on his neck on Monday, they said.

Police have identified the suspect and efforts are on to arrest him.

"The body was found in a decomposed state and it appears the murder was committed on October 31 by a person known to Rathi," a senior police officer said.

The flat belonged Rathi where he would occasionally go to drink. On October 31, CCTV footage revealed that he went inside the society with a man who has been seen with him two to three times before, the officer said.

The murder seems to have happened during a robbery as a few items, including jewellery, are missing from the flat, he added.

Around 3.30 pm on Monday, a PCR call was received from Rathi's son that his father had been killed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

When they reached the crime scene, the police team found Rathi lying dead in the bathroom in a pool of blood. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The officer said that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot for inspection and evidence collection.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had not returned home the past two days and was not responding to calls. His son later went to the flat, which was found locked, he added.

Using a spare key from their residence, his son opened the door and found Rathi lying dead, Ranjan said.

The deceased is survived by his wife Anita Rathi (55) and their son Ankur, police said. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

