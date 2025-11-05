Delhi Jal Board Employee's Body Found At Home With Stab Wound In Neck

A Delhi Jal Board officer and a father of National Security Guard (NSG) Major was found dead on Sunday. The victim, identified as 59-year-old Suresh Kumar Rathi, was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside his flat in Delhi's Rohini.

The incident came to light after his son, Ankur Rathi, informed the police that his father had been murdered.

How Murder Unfolded

The Rathi family has two houses in Delhi's Rohini Sector-24. The second house, where Suresh Kumar Rathi was found dead, was purchased around four years ago. The victim would visit the flat occasionally to drink.

It was during one such visit that Suresh Rathi went missing in action. He had not returned home for the past two days and was not answering calls. Worried, Ankur decided to go and check on his father only to find the house locked.

Ankur unlocked the house using a spare key and found his father's lifeless body in the bathroom.

On Sunday, at around 3:30 pm, Ankur called the Police Control Room (PCR) informing his father had been murdered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

The police found liquor bottles on the centre table in the living room, and a mobile phone, wallet containing documents and a car key in another room in a two-bedroom apartment.

Investigating officer observed a stab wound on the right side of the victim's neck. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene.

The body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigation Continues

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and a team has been formed to track down the accused.

Suresh's daughter, Major Jyoti Rathi, believes the killer may have had a friendly entry, as there were no signs of forced entry or ransacking, she told NDTV.

"It appears the victim knew the assailant. The motive is under investigation," said a senior police officer.

Senior officers from Rohini district visited the crime spot, and multiple CCTV cameras in and around the locality are being scanned to piece together the sequence of events leading to the gruesome murder.

According to the police, the murder seems to have happened during a robbery as a few items, including jewellery, are missing from the flat.