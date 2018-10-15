Delhi High Court Gets Four New Judges

Once the new judges take oath, the working strength will go up to 38.

Four new judges were Monday appointed to the Delhi High Court, taking the strength of the court to 38 as against the approved strength of 60.

According to separate Law Ministry notifications, advocates Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhari and Sanjeev Narula have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60, but was facing a shortage of 26 judges before these four appointments were made.

As of Monday, there are 34 judges in the Delhi High Court. Once the new judges take oath, the working strength will go up to 38.

The collegium had also recommended the name of advocate Manoj Ohri. But he does not figure in Monday's list as the government has decided not to go ahead with his appointment "as of now", a senior government functionary said.