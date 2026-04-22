Delhi Government Issues SOP To Curb Tree Offences

The Delhi government has issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb offences related to trees and strengthen enforcement mechanisms, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserting that violations of tree protection laws will not be tolerated under any circumstances According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the SOP, notified by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, lays down a robust, transparent and time-bound framework for the prevention, detection and prosecution of illegal felling, damage and unauthorised activities involving trees.

The SOP has been issued under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, which empowers the government to issue instructions to Tree Officers and other officials regarding the discharge of their duties. Tree officers are forest officers appointed by the government for the purposes of this Act.

The chief minister described the move as a historic decision aimed at safeguarding Delhi's green cover and ensuring strict enforcement of tree protection laws.

“The protection of Delhi's green cover is our government's top priority. Violations of tree protection laws will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Gupta said.

The SOP introduces a rapid response mechanism under which citizens can register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal and offline modes.

All complaints will be transmitted in real time to the field officers concerned to ensure prompt action.

Quick Response Teams constituted at headquarters and divisional levels will reach sites within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and will collect evidence scientifically through geo-tagged photographs and videos, the statement said.

Field-level enforcement has been strengthened, with officials of the Forest Department, including Beat Officers and Tree Officers, empowered to issue prohibitory orders to prevent violations, seize equipment used in offences and coordinate with law enforcement agencies for swift and effective action.

To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, a Forest Control Room at the headquarters level and Division Control Rooms at the divisional level have been established and will function on a 24x7 basis, equipped with necessary infrastructure to facilitate continuous monitoring of complaints and coordinated action with various emergency services.

The government has also reactivated the Green Helpline number 1800118600, while the Green Helpline portal has been made fully operational to provide an accessible platform for lodging complaints and tracking their progress.

These platforms will be widely publicised to encourage greater citizen participation.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on environmental protection, the statement said the approach of development in harmony with nature serves as a guiding principle, and the initiative aligns with the broader goals of a Green India and sustainable development.

The chief minister said that the government is fully committed to protecting the capital's green assets and will ensure strict, transparent and time-bound action against violators, while appealing to citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation and promptly report violations for timely and effective action.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)