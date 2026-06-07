Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026 Registration Starts From June 8; Check Details

Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has announced that the registration process for admission to Delhi Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic session 2026-27 will begin on June 8, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to various ITI trades are advised to regularly visit the official admission portal for the latest updates. The admission process will include registration, eligibility verification, merit preparation, and counselling. Applicants should keep all required documents ready before the registration process starts.

How to Apply for Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps once the registration portal becomes active:

Visit the official Delhi Government ITI admission website at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the registration link for the 2026-27 session.

Complete the registration process with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Regularly check the portal for merit lists and counselling updates.

Documents to Carry for Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026

Candidates who are allotted a seat in a Delhi Government ITI must carry the following documents at the time of physical reporting:

Copy of the Seat Allotment Letter

Copy of the Provisional Admission Slip

All original educational and supporting certificates

One set of self-attested photocopies of all required documents

Medical Fitness Certificate

Self-attested Anti-Ragging Undertaking

Required Undertaking Form

Self-attested Character Certificate

Aadhaar Card of the candidate

Three recent passport-size photographs

Photocopy of the candidate's Aadhaar-linked bank passbook or a cancelled cheque showing account details clearly

Candidates aspiring to join Delhi Government ITIs should complete their registration promptly and stay updated through the official admission portal for further admission-related announcements.