Kerala Nurses Jobless As Dubai Hospital Shuts, Chief Minister Seeks PM Modi's Help

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention on behalf of hundreds of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly nurses from Kerala, who are facing uncertainty in the UAE following the closure of the Iranian Hospital in Dubai amid tensions in the Middle East.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Satheesan described the situation as a humanitarian concern involving Indian citizens abroad and urged the Centre to take up the matter with UAE authorities through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

The Kerala Chief Minister said many healthcare workers employed at the hospital are now facing visa-related restrictions affecting employment visas, dependent visas and visit visas, leaving several Malayali families in financial and emotional distress.

The issue comes amid growing concerns over the impact of regional instability in West Asia on expatriate communities dependent on Gulf employment. Iranian Hospital in Dubai has historically employed a significant number of Indian healthcare workers, particularly Malayali nurses, many of whom have spent years building their lives in the UAE.

According to Satheesan's letter, several affected healthcare professionals now fear being forced to leave the country after suddenly losing their jobs following the hospital's closure. "These professionals have served with dedication and distinction, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they stood on the frontlines of healthcare delivery," Satheesan wrote, while highlighting their contribution to the UAE healthcare system.

He also noted that the workers had maintained an impeccable record of compliance with local laws, making their present predicament particularly distressing.

The letter follows representations made by affected nurses and healthcare workers from Kerala, many of whom have reportedly expressed fears over losing not just employment but also their legal residency status in the UAE.

In their communication to Satheesan, the nurses reportedly stated that despite years of service in Dubai's healthcare sector, they are struggling to secure fresh employment visas or transfer existing visas after the closure of Iranian Hospital.

Several healthcare workers also alleged that restrictions linked to the closure are affecting their ability to obtain dependent visas for family members and even visit visas.

The nurses reportedly informed the Kerala Chief Minister that many among them are nearing the end of their grace period in the UAE and fear they may soon be compelled to leave the country altogether.

Many healthcare professionals also expressed concern that prolonged unemployment could affect their professional licensing and future opportunities in the Gulf healthcare sector.

The uncertainty has triggered widespread anxiety among Malayali families settled in the UAE for years. Several nurses pointed out that their children are studying in schools in Dubai and other emirates, while families continue to manage housing costs, loans and other financial commitments tied to long-term Gulf employment.

Some workers also highlighted the emotional distress caused by the sudden disruption in their lives after decades of overseas service. Many now fear returning to Kerala without immediate employment opportunities despite years of experience in the healthcare sector.

In his letter, Satheesan urged PM Modi to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently examine the matter and engage with relevant UAE authorities to arrive at a "fair and compassionate resolution".

He also sought support through Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE to assist affected healthcare workers and facilitate discussions regarding visa and employment-related concerns.

The Kerala Chief Minister stressed that the issue extends beyond employment and now concerns the welfare and stability of numerous Indian families who have built their lives in the UAE over many years.

Kerala has one of the country's largest expatriate populations in the Gulf region and remittances from overseas workers continue to play a major role in the state's economy. Over the years, the state government has repeatedly sought the Centre's intervention during crises affecting Malayali expatriates in West Asia.