Delhi Clears 1,300 Pink E-Autos For Women, Transgender Drivers: Who Can Apply

Amid renewed concerns over women's safety in the Capital, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the DURGA scheme, paving the way for 1,300 pink electric autos reserved for women and transgender persons.

The scheme, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is aimed at creating self-employment opportunities while strengthening last-mile connectivity and providing commuters with another transport option, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.

Of the 1,300 e-autos in the first phase, 1,170 will be for women and 130 for transgender beneficiaries.

The allocation will be spread across Delhi's 13 revenue districts, with up to 90 e-autos for women and 10 for transgender persons in each district. Delhi currently has 13 revenue districts.

Applications will be invited through a dedicated online portal. The government is yet to announce when the portal will open or when the first DURGA e-autos will hit the roads.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme will give women and transgender persons an opportunity to own and drive electric autos, providing a source of self-employment while increasing their participation in Delhi's transport sector.

The government says safety is also a key part of the plan, particularly for passengers travelling during early morning and late evening hours.

The Cabinet approval comes at a time when women's safety in Delhi is again under scrutiny.

It was earlier announced in the Delhi government's 2026-27 Budget in March. The original plan was to help 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons obtain new auto permits in the first phase.

The Cabinet-approved version has now expanded that number from 1,100 to 1,300.

Who Can Apply?

Women applying under the scheme must be between 20 and 40 years old and residents of Delhi.

They must have a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle, or PSV, badge.

Their family income for financial year 2025-26 must not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

Neither the applicant nor her family can own a registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler.

Women with more than three children will not be eligible.

Transgender applicants must also be between 20 and 40 years old, be residents of Delhi and have a valid voter ID, LMV driving licence and PSV badge.

They will additionally need a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of a District Magistrate in Delhi.

What Are The Rules?

The e-autos will have a mandatory three-year lock-in period.

During this period, beneficiaries will not be allowed to sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of the vehicle.

The autos will carry distinct DURGA branding and special identification features, making them easily recognisable to commuters.

Charging infrastructure is also part of the plan. According to the government, space for EV charging facilities has already been made available in parking areas at 70 Delhi Metro stations.

The government expects the 1,300 e-autos to generate work beyond driving too, including in repair workshops, servicing, EV charging and battery recycling.

Officials say, the socio-economic impact of the scheme will be assessed periodically.

Delhi's Earlier E-Auto Push

DURGA is not Delhi's first attempt to increase the number of women driving electric autos.

Under an earlier e-auto programme, 33 per cent of 4,261 permits - or 1,406 permits - were reserved for women. The electric autos were launched in March 2022, with lilac vehicles identifying those driven by women.

The DURGA scheme widens that approach by creating a dedicated pool for women and transgender persons and spreading the permits district-wise.

It is also an expansion from what was announced in the Budget six months ago: 1,300 e-autos in the Cabinet-cleared plan compared with 1,100 beneficiaries originally proposed.

Applications will open once the dedicated online portal goes live.

The Cabinet has cleared the scheme and set out the eligibility rules. The next step is the launch of the dedicated portal and, after that, the first pink DURGA e-autos on Delhi's roads.