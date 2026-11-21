Burning garbage in the open could cost violators Rs 10,000, while manufacturers and brand owners could face penalties of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for failing to put in place systems to collect packaging waste, under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's new Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026.

The bye-laws, cleared by the MCD Standing Committee on Thursday, propose a graded penalty structure ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh, covering everything from failure to segregate household waste and littering to violations by hotels, restaurants, industries and bulk waste generators.

Under the penalty structure, residential premises will attract a fine of Rs 500 for failing to segregate, store and hand over waste in the prescribed manner. The same violation will invite a penalty of Rs 15,000 for marriage and party halls, festival halls, party lawns and exhibition or fair venues spread over less than 5,000 square metres.

Clubs, cinema halls, pubs, community halls and multiplexes in the same area category will face a fine of Rs 7,500, while other non-residential establishments will be penalised Rs 1,000.

The rules also prescribe a penalty of Rs 500 for residential premises and Rs 1,000 for non-residential premises that fail to properly manage sanitary waste, special-care waste and horticultural waste.

Improper handling of construction and demolition waste will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 for residential properties and Rs 10,000 for non-residential ones.

Open burning of solid waste will invite a penalty of Rs 10,000, while littering will cost violators Rs 1,000. Street vendors who fail to manage the waste generated by their activities will be fined Rs 500. Drivers or owners of goods vehicles found littering will face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The bye-laws also make owners and occupiers accountable for maintaining cleanliness around their premises, with a fine of Rs 2,000 for failing to do so.

Commercial establishments and institutions face substantially higher penalties. Hotels will be fined Rs 75,000 and restaurants Rs 30,000 for failing to manage waste in accordance with the prescribed requirements.

Resident welfare associations and gated communities will attract penalties of Rs 15,000 each, while market associations and institutions will face fines of Rs 30,000. These penalties will be levied only once a month.

Manufacturers and brand owners selling disposable products without a system to collect back packaging waste will face the highest penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh. A fine of Rs 75,000 will be imposed for failure to undertake other prescribed measures.

Industrial units that fail to replace fuel requirements with refuse-derived fuel will also attract a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh. Bulk waste generators that fail to register or meet their obligations under the bye-laws will be fined Rs 50,000.

The penalty amounts will be increased by five per cent every year from January 1. In cases of repeated violations, penalties may be imposed for every default, calculated on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the nature of the violation.

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