Delhi Breathes 'Moderate' Air After Weeks Of 'Very Poor' Pollution Levels

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 158 at 9:45 am, which is considered 'moderate'

Delhi's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category today morning, after being in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories for the last week.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 158 at 9:45 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It was 175 at 7:45 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Delhi's air quality index was 254 at 9:42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on yesterday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average on today morning. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 88 per cent.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded a low of 16.2 degrees Celsius and a high of 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Pollution levels in Delhi-National Capital Region increased marginally yesterday, mainly due to slow wind speed, while the situation in the next 48 hours depends on the intensity of rains, officials said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city read 270 at 4 pm yesterday, up from 252 at 4 pm on Monday.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded a low of 16.2 degrees Celsius and a high of 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Pollution levels in Delhi-National Capital Region increased marginally yesterday, mainly due to slow wind speed, while the situation in the next 48 hours depends on the intensity of rains, officials said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city read 270 at 4 pm yesterday, up from 252 at 4 pm on Monday.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.