'As Citizen, Mother...:' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Delhi Shutdown Call

Delhi Air Quality: The EPCA declared a public health emergency in Delhi and surrounding areas on Friday

As Delhi chokes under a toxic and poisonous haze, calls for a city-wide shutdown have begun doing the rounds on social media. On Twitter, a 52-second video with the hashtag #DelhiBandh has been tweeted and re-tweeted by several people, including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Alka Lamba. "...tired of inaction on curbing air pollution, citizens have called for a bandh... years after years, promises after promises, the problem of air pollution does not seem to go away... Delhiites are requested not to go to work and remain indoors (on Monday)," the video says.

Calls for a #DelhiBandh have also been circulated on WhatsApp, with the message accusing politicians of failing to make public health "first priority". "Delhi has experienced worst air pollution today. Monitors have recorded air quality of 999, that too because they can't measure beyond that. Politicians are not able to make health the first priority, while Delhities are suffering," the message reads.

"We must stand up... this is not acceptable to us. We demand clean air. Tomorrow (Monday), citizen groups in Delhi have demanded a bandh, to stay indoors. Exposure to such poor air is affecting each one of us, and we need to know that," it continues.

The message also highlights medical risks associated with increased air pollution and asks for the protection of children and the elderly.

"...people suffering from chest and respiratory ailments. But these aren't the only risks we face. Heart attacks, strokes and other diseases also rise. Air pollution is affecting children and elderly the most. Please protect them. Our doctors have said that we are in a state of national health emergency," the message reads.

As a citizen of Delhi and as a mother, I fully support this call to action by my fellow citizens.#DelhiAirEmergency#DelhiBachao#DelhiBandpic.twitter.com/5a6w46CQc9 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 3, 2019

There is, for now, no information as to who is behind the message and the #DelhiBandh call.

Air pollution levels in Delhi went deep into the "emergency" zone this morning with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 625 - the highest this year - at around 10 am.

The Environment Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority (EPCA) has declared a public health emergency and banned construction activity till Tuesday, as well as the bursting of firecrackers in winter. The Delhi government has issued a health advisory for citizens.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who called the city a "gas chamber" on Friday, said pollution had reached "unbearable levels across North India" and urged the centre to take action. In an impassioned video plea posted to his Facebook account, Mr Kejriwal urged the centre and concerned states to desist from blame games and think about "our kids... our future".

Mr Kejriwal, who has appealed to counterparts in Punjab and Haryana, from where polluted air caused by illegal burning of stubble and farm waste has contributed to the crisis, has faced multiple attacks for playing blame games. He was also attacked by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who slammed him for "politicising" the issue and said he was trying to paint the centre as "villains".

The exchange of allegations and demands between the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and the apparent lack of action on the part of the central government - its ministers suggested listening to music and eating carrots to combat air pollution - has angered Delhi residents.

"Our governments have not been able to act adequately. We must show individual actions matter, and demand for urgent attention to this problem. Let this never be repeated. Let Delhi not have such bad air again. Join us. #delhibachao . we are in #delhiairemergency," the message concludes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.