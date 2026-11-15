Delhi Air Quality Worsens, AQI Crosses 400 As Many Areas Hit 'Severe' Category

Delhi-NCR continued to grapple with alarming levels of air pollution on Sunday as air quality remained a major concern across several parts of the National Capital, with multiple monitoring stations recording readings in the 'severe' category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi's Anand Vihar area stood at 365 on Sunday morning, falling in the 'very poor' category.

Noida recorded an AQI of 313, Gurugram stood at 324, Faridabad at 311, Ghaziabad at 294 and Greater Noida at 283.

A thick blanket of smog continued to engulf several parts of the city, affecting visibility and adding to concerns over deteriorating air quality.

Several monitoring stations reported AQI readings in the 'severe' category as of 7 a.m.

Among the areas recording the highest pollution levels, IIT Delhi registered an AQI of 425, followed by ITO at 415.

The Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded an AQI of 403, while Delhi University's North Campus and Pusa both reported readings of 402.

Burari Crossing also remained in the severe category, with an AQI of 400.

Other parts of the city also witnessed significantly elevated pollution levels. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 386, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 383.

Akshardham Temple registered an AQI of 365, Anand Vihar at 365, while RK Puram recorded 339.

Okhla Phase-2 and Maidan Garhi reported AQI readings of 330 and 325, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country, with weather conditions expected to vary across regions over the coming days.



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