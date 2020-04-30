4 More Traders From Delhi's Azadpur Mandi Test Positive For Coronavirus

Azadpur Mandi continues to operate as government has exempted all essential services from restrictions

Four more traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

"They did not commute to and fro from the vegetable market. A total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far," an Azadpur Mandi official stated.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the Azadpur Mandi was being disinfected and other preventive measures were being taken.

"Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected. All the shops nearby, where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, have been sealed. All the precautionary measures are being taken," Satyendar Jain earlier said.

The Azadpur Mandi continues to operate during the lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions.