Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad After Heavy Rain, Many Feared Trapped

A building collapsed in Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the Mustafabad area of Delhi, where several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed today, early morning. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/X2sOUP9QLR — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affecting many parts of the city.

In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.

According to police, the wall belonged to a six-floor building under construction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call. On reaching the spot, we found that the wall of a six-floor under-construction building had collapsed during the dust storm. One person died and two were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital."