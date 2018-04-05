Boy, 7, Killed For Resisting Sex Assault In Delhi. Body Found In Drain

A senior police officer said a complaint that the boy had gone missing was received at Okhla Phase III police outpost on April 2, following which a case was registered.
During investigation, it was revealed that the missing child was last seen with Sandeep Singh, a local of Harkesh Nagar, on the day he was reported missing, the police officer said.
The accused was on the run and later traced at his brother in law's house in Noida.
"During interrogation, Sandip confessed to kidnapping and murdering the boy when he resisted his attempt to sexually assault him," the officer said.
The accused was produced in a court which remanded him to judicial custody till April 19, the police officer said.