Boy, 7, Killed For Resisting Sex Assault In Delhi. Body Found In Drain

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy who had resisted the accused's attempt to sexually assault him in south east Delhi's Harkesh Nagar area, the police said today.



A senior police officer said a complaint that the boy had gone missing was received at Okhla Phase III police outpost on April 2, following which a case was registered.



During investigation, it was revealed that the missing child was last seen with Sandeep Singh, a local of Harkesh Nagar, on the day he was reported missing, the police officer said.



The accused was on the run and later traced at his brother in law's house in Noida.



"During interrogation, Sandip confessed to kidnapping and murdering the boy when he resisted his attempt to sexually assault him," the officer said.



The accused led the police to Ganda Nala in Okhla Phase III, from where body of the boy was recovered, he said, adding charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act were added to the FIR registered in connection with the disappearance of the boy.



The accused was produced in a court which remanded him to judicial custody till April 19, the police officer said.



