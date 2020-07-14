Baby Dies Due To Plasma Unavailability After Family Meets Accident In Delhi: Report

A six-day-old newborn died at a Delhi hospital due to unavailability of plasma. (Representational)

A six-day-old newborn, suffering from low haemoglobin, died at a Delhi hospital due to unavailability of plasma.

The baby could not receive the needed treatment as the three members of the family carrying blood plasma for the child were injured in a car accident on July 11.

The child died same day at the Lal Bahadur hospital.

According to the police, the accident happened on July 11 around 3 am when the baby's uncle with his wife and sister were going to Lal Bahadur hospital after taking plasma.

"At Bhagwan Das road, a BMW car rammed into their car. The three persons got injured in the accident. Around 9:00 am the baby with low haemoglobin level died," the Delhi Police said.