Mangaluru Man Surprises Pregnant Wife With Flower Shower From Chopper

Applause broke out and phone cameras pointed to the sky as flower petals fell from a chopper flying over a baby shower ceremony in Karnataka's Mangaluru, surprising the mother-to-be.

Entrepreneur Prakash arranged for flowers to be showered from a helicopter to surprise his pregnant wife during the celebration being held at Adyar Garden. The unique surprise is being described as a first-of-its-kind event in Mangaluru.

Viral videos from the celebration show the couple and guests looking at the sky as the chopper circles over the venue.

