Arvind Kejriwal Visits Family Of Doctor Who Died Of Covid, Offers Rs 1 Crore

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for Hitesh Gupta's sacrifice for the people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met the family of doctor who died due to COVID-19, and provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

Mr Kejriwal visited Hitesh Gupta's residence and expressed gratitude for his sacrifice and service to the people of Delhi.

The chief minister said Hitesh Gupta's wife will be provided a government job. "We will try to help them in every possible way," he said.

Hitesh Gupta died due to the coronavirus infection in November, 2020. He was working at a Delhi government dispensary in Karkardooma.

"He got infected while serving corona patients and unfortunately lost his life after being hospitalised," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government had announced a scheme to support the families of coronavirus warriors who lose their lives in the line of duty and provide them financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

