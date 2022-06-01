AAP's Atishi Slams Delhi Lt Governor For Calling Jal Board Meeting

Atishi said since the Lt Governor was new, he might not have been aware of the constitutional provisions.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board officials and issued instructions to them despite the subject of water being the responsibility of the Delhi government.

During a media briefing, she said since the Lt Governor was new, he might not have been aware of the constitutional provisions. "On May 30, Delhi Lieutenant Governor called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and issued them directions. Since he is new to the system, he might not be knowing the constitutional provisions."

Senior AAP Leader & MLA @AtishiAAP Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/DV4v6fC7uH — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) June 1, 2022

The AAP leader added, "Land, law and order, police and now with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also being unified and brought under the Centre... it will come under him since he is a representative of the Centre. But education, electricity and water are subjects that come under the Delhi government."

She said such developments could lead to a chaotic situation in the national capital. "Delhi L-G issues some directions to the officials. Then some instructions will be given to them by the Delhi government. What will the officials do? Will they follow the instructions of the L-G or the government or neither? This will lead to a chaotic situation in Delhi," she said.

Urging Mr Saxena to take stock of the subjects under him, Atishi said, "There is problem of cleanliness. Women are scared to step out of their homes. Thefts are committed while gunshots are fired in broad daylight. If you want to solve problems, please solve these."

Mr Saxena took the oath of office last week. He replaced Anil Baijal, who had tendered his resignation on May 18 citing ''personal reasons''.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)