AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot Evaded Tax Worth Rs 120 Crore: Officials

AAP lawmakers had alleged harassment after raids at Kailash Gehlot's home.

The Income Tax department, which carried out search operations at premises belonging to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said it has found documents that show he had evaded tax worth Rs 120 crore.

"We have found evidence of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 120 crore," a senior Income Tax department official told news agency IANS.

Documents recovered from Mr Gahlot's premises show office boys, peons and other employees to have been extended loans and to be holding equity worth Rs 70 crore in several "shell" companies, the officer added.

"We have also detected several benami properties in the names of employees and a huge piece of land in the name of a driver," the tax officer said. He added that there was evidence of Kailash Gahlot's real estate investment in Dubai.

"From one shell company director, loans and entries of about Rs 20 crore were spotted and large-scale investments in properties through General Power of Attorney were discovered," the official added.

Tax officials had raided 16 residential and business premises belonging to Mr Gahlot and his family members.

Income Tax Department spokesperson Subhi Ahluwalia had told news agency IANS on Wednesday that the raids on Mr Gahlot and his family members related to two companies -Brisk Infrastructure and Developer Pvt Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Following the raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Friendship with Nirav Modi, Mallya, and raid on us? Modiji, you conducted raids on me, Satyendar (Jain) and Manish (Sisodia) as well. What happened to that? Did you get anything? Apologise to Delhi before conducting another raid on its elected government," Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.

