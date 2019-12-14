3 Women Dead, 4 Injured In Fire At A House In North Delhi

Seven firetrucks were rushed to the spot; the fire has now been put out

Three women died in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh today after a fire broke out at a house in the north Delhi locality. Four others were injured in the incident. The fire has now been put out.

Six people, including three children, have been rescued so far. Police broke open the terrace door of the house and rescued two unconscious women.

The victims have been identified as Kanta, 75, Kiran Sharma, 65 and Somvati, 42.

Seven firetrucks were rushed to the spot after the department was informed of the fire at around 6pm.

The incident comes almost a week after the massive fire in an illegal bag-and-paper factory near central Delhi in which 43 people were killed and at least 62 were injured. The fire at Anaj Mandi was the second worst in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that left 59 dead and injured more than 100 people. A fire also broke out in a factory in west Delhi this morning.