32 Dead In Fire At Factory In Delhi, 30 Fire Trucks At Site

Over 30 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire at the factory in Anaj Mandi.

At least 32 labourers have died after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi early this morning. The labourers were asleep inside the factory in Anaj Mandi in Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out reportedly around 5 am.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Twenty people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, news agency reported quoting a fire official.

The traffic police has adviced commuters coming from St Stephen to Jhandewalan to use the Rani Jhansi flyover as the road below has been closed for public due to the incident.

