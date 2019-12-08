'My Thoughts With Those Who Lost Loved Ones': PM On Factory Fire In Delhi

Delhi fire: PM Modi and Amit Shah tweeted their condolences this morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences this morning after a factory fire in Delhi killed more than 40 people and left several others injured. The Prime Minister, who called the fire "extremely horrific", said his thoughts were with the families of the victims and that the authorities had been instructed to provide all possible assistance. Home Minister Amit Shah, who tweeted minutes earlier about the "tragic loss of precious lives", said he would pray for the early recovery of the injured.

Officials believe the fire, which started at 5 am, broke out in a workshop inside a factory that manufactures bags.Thirty-five fire trucks were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which is located in a crowded area of central Delhi, and have the situation under control.

Most of the victims were labourers who were sleeping at the factory.

"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis," Amit Shah wrote.

Other political leaders to offer their condolences included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.