President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Raksha Bandhan Wishes, Emphasise Bond Of Protection

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, wishing all countrymen in India and abroad.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन अवसर पर, मैं भारत और विदेश में रह रहे सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। pic.twitter.com/Nt9gqIxoVi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 9, 2025

In a post on X, she described the festival as a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings. Highlighting the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan, President Murmu noted that the festival provides an opportunity to preserve India's rich heritage and moral values.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen living in India and abroad. This auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters, which enhances the spirit of harmony and cooperation in the society. This festival gives us an opportunity to preserve our rich cultural heritage and moral values. This festival gives the message of respect and protection of mothers, sisters and daughters," she posted on X.

She urged citizens to pledge towards building a prosperous India where every woman feels safe and empowered to contribute to national development.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us all pledge to build a prosperous India, where every woman is safe and can make her important contribution to the development of the nation," she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं।



Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

भाई-बहन के अटूट स्नेह, विश्वास और रक्षा के संकल्प को समर्पित पावन पर्व ‘रक्षाबंधन' की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में हर्षोल्लास का माध्यम बने, ईश्वर से यह कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/kJ45BbNBvI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion, emphasised the festival's significance beyond the traditional rakhi thread.

He posted on X, "Heartfelt best wishes to all of you on the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This festival is not only about the purity of the rakhi thread but also a symbol of the commitment to honor, protect, and ensure the happiness and prosperity of our sisters. May this festival, a symbol of the love between brothers and sisters, further strengthen the spirit of protection within us--that is my prayer to God."

रक्षाबंधन के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह पर्व केवल राखी के धागे की पवित्रता का नहीं बल्कि अपनी बहनों के सम्मान, सुरक्षा और सुख-समृद्धि के संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भाई-बहन के स्नेह का प्रतीक यह पर्व हमारे भीतर मौजूद रक्षा शक्ति की भावना को और अधिक मज़बूत करे, यही… pic.twitter.com/47mOrcWCbJ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended warm wishes for Raksha Bandhan, posting, "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 9, 2025

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

