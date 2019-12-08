Updates: Fire At Factory In Delhi, 43 Dead, Rescue Operations On

New Delhi:
At least 43 people have been reported dead in a fire that took place at Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road area. The fire was doused and rescue operation was on, senior fire official Sunil Choudhary told news agency ANI. Another fire department official said that more than 50 people were rescued and most of them were affected due to smoke.
Here are the updates fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi Area
43 People Dead
The latest update says that the number of deaths have gone up to 43 from 35, as reported earlier.
Amit Shah tweets
"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.
Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis."
Cause Not Known, 30 Fire Trucks At Spot
30 Fire Trucks At The Spot
The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out, they said. Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control.
"Very Tragic", tweets Arvind Kejriwal
"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."