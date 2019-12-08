Updates: Fire At Factory In Delhi, 43 Dead, Rescue Operations On

A fire departement official said that more than 50 people were rescued and most of them were affected due to smoke.

At least 32 people have died in the incident. (ANI)

At least 43 people have been reported dead in a fire that took place at Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road area. The fire was doused and rescue operation was on, senior fire official Sunil Choudhary told news agency ANI. Another fire department official said that more than 50 people were rescued and most of them were affected due to smoke. 

Here are the updates fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi Area

Dec 08, 2019 10:18 (IST)
43 People Dead
The latest update says that the number of deaths have gone up to 43 from 35, as reported earlier. 
Dec 08, 2019 10:04 (IST)
Amit Shah tweets
"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.

Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis."

Dec 08, 2019 10:00 (IST)
Cause Not Known, 30 Fire Trucks At Spot
30 Fire Trucks At The Spot

The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out, they said. Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control.

Dec 08, 2019 09:49 (IST)
"Very Tragic", tweets Arvind Kejriwal
"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."

Dec 08, 2019 09:47 (IST)
Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service
"Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke."
