3 Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Paint Factory In Delhi

At least three people were killed in a fire at a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening, police said.

Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur, a fire official said.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received 5.25 pm and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway.

