1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Busy Delhi Market

A tempo driver died on the spot while another person was injured when unknown assailants fired at them at a busy Delhi market on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported from outer Delhi's Dayal Market in Alipur area.

The dead person, who was shot 6-7 times, has been identified as Narendra Malik. He was declared brought dead to hospital.

Narendra Malik was previously involved in a robbery case in 2017 and an Arms Act case in 2019.

The other person, Tarun, his associate, suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He is being treated at Narela's Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

The four men, on two bikes, came wearing helmets, fired upon the two and fled away.

Intergang rivalry is suspected, say cops, adding that the dead man belonged to Gogi gang.

An FIR has been filed and six teams have been formed to find the accused and an investigation is underway.

