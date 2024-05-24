Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall In Delhi, Over 50 Fire Engines Fight Blaze

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in north Delhi's Alipur area. At least 50 engines have been rushed to the spot.

At least 13 fire engines have reached the spot and the fire has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported but the banquet hall was burnt.

The fire broke out at the Carnival Banquet Hall in Alipur and more details are awaited.

The banquet hall is located close to Narela Road in Alipur and is an enclosed space for different functions.

Visuals show thick black smoke billowing toward the traffic. The incident did not cause any disruption to the movement of vehicles on the road.

Steel, and iron beams in the banquet hall were burnt, causing damage to the roof of the hall.

The Alipur area is known for housing several banquet halls.



