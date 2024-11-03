Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Alipur, 34 Fire Tenders Rushed

A call regarding the fire at the factory was received around 4 pm, the official said

A massive fire broke out in a fire in factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday evening and 34 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official said.

No one has been injured in the blaze and an operation to douse the fire is underway, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm, the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X that the incident was worrisome and she was personally monitoring it.

The chief minister said she was in touch with the district magistrate concerned and all possible official help was being provided. No one was reported to be injured in the incident, she added.

Fire officials said the warehouse was suspected to be used for storage of paper and chemicals but the exact details are not yet available.

