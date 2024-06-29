2 Boys Drown In Waterlogged Siraspur Underpass In Delhi: Police

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suspected drowning, police said

Two boys drowned in the waterlogged section at an underpass in outer north Delhi's SP Badali area on Saturday afternoon, a day after the city was lashed with heavy rains.

The incident occurred near the Siraspur underpass near the metro, which was flooded with 2.5-3 feet of water, a senior police officer said.

The police received a call about the boys drowning around 2.25 pm, and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. They conducted a search operation, and with the help of a fire brigade, they recovered the bodies, the officer said.

One of the boys is a resident of Siraspur, while the identity of the other one is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath, another officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. An inquest proceeding under 174 Code of Criminal Procedure is underway, he said.

