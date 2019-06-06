2 Arrested After Car Allegedly Hits Crowd Emerging From Mosque In Delhi

Police arrested one Shahrukh along with a woman acquaintance in this connection.(Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday night in Delhi after a car which they were in allegedly rammed into a crowd that was dispersing after Eid prayers yesterday at a mosque in Khureji Village, police said.

Police recovered the car involved in the alleged incident and found that it was stolen from Madhu Vihar on May 30.

The accused Shahrukh, who has several cases registered against him, was apparently trying to evade police when he entered the lane near the mosque and sped away, almost ploughing into the crowd dispersing from the mosque.

Soon after the incident, an agitated mob protested outside the Jagat Puri police station, damaged DTC buses and blocked the access to Madhu Vihar in Delhi.

A case was registered against Shahrukh under the Indian Penal Code section 307 and section 34.